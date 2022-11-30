By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned members of the Public to be wary of the vehicles they board during this yuletide as criminals are on the prowl in the state.

LASTMA General Manager Mr Bolaji Oreagba gave the warning following the arrest of two suspected abductors operating with a private vehicle and the rescue of a female victim yesterday.

Also, two “one-chance” robbers using private vehicles were arrested on Sunday in Lekki as they were forcibly robbing their victims with POS.

According to Director, Public Affairs Department, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, “On Tuesday, 29th of November, our men on patrol on Somolu and Yaba axis, arrested another two suspected abductors, and rescued a female victim inside their car around Pedesbytrian Church, Yaba.

“Our officers on patrol and with the help from passersby chased and apprehended a Toyota Corolla saloon car (FST 60 RJ) after a lady in the back seat was heard shouting Kidnappers! Kidnappers!! Kidnappers after the bridge coming towards Yaba from Jibowu.

“The driver with the lady in the front seat were immediately apprehended, while the woman who shouted kidnappers quickly got down and explained that immediately she joined the car from Maryland going to Apapa, a lady beside the driver collected her phone with other valuables and she shouted after noticing that they were ‘one chance robbers /kidnappers.

“The arrested driver who gave his name as Mr Monday Amhe confessed during interrogation that himself and the arrested lady simply identified as Joy were ‘one-chance’ kidnappers.

“Mr Amhe confessed further that they operate by picking up passengers along Ikorodu road and robbing them of their valuables before discharging them at any location of their choice. The lady, Joy, confessed that it was Monday Amhe, who introduced her to the business.

“They were handed over to Sabo Divisional Police Station for further investigations.”

He said the GM LATSMA has cautioned members of the public to be extra vigilant and extra careful when boarding private or commercial buses.

Last Sunda , LATSMA also rescued some passengers from the hands of four commercial bus robbers and arrested two of the hoodlums, while two others escaped.