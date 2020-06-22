The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has condemned the resurgence of previously debunked online news alleging that its officials had been banned from arresting motorists who flout the Lagos State Traffic Law.

General manager, Olajide Oduyoye, who spoke on the issue in his office at the weekend, explained that the false report, which was earlier circulated online by an auto repair company in February 2020, had been refuted by LASTMA.

While warning Lagosians, especially motorists, to be wary of online reports aimed at causing chaos and mischief, Oduyoye wondered why some individuals chose to mislead others to contravene the traffic laws of the state, as amended by the House of Assembly in 2018.

He noted that part of the agency’s responsibility was to uphold and enforce the traffic laws of the state, maintaining that the officers and men of LASTMA would not hesitate to enforce those laws, whenever violated, in order to transform the transportation system, ensure the free flow of traffic and reduce road accidents.

The general manager, therefore, advised the motoring public to ignore and disregard all fake news circulated by faceless individuals, designed to lead them into breaking the traffic laws of the state.