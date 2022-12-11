The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has trained some youths on traffic rules and regulations.

The youths were also charged to be good ambassadors and to be messengers of change to their families.

LASTMA General Manager Mr Bolaji Oreagba, who addressed pupils and students of Kole-Best International School, Oshodi when they visited the Agency at Oshodi on the occasion of their ‘Year 2022 Career Day celebration, charged them to be good traffic ambassadors and to be agents of change to their families in order to ensure orderliness and safety always.

According to the General Manager: “Students numbering over eighty (males & females) were educated on various traffic signs which include Prohibitory and Warning signs which must be obeyed by motorists on our roads.”

In a statement by the Director of Public Affairs Department (LASTMA), Mr Adebayo Taofiq, explained that the GM, who was represented by Mr Subair Bashir, (Assistant Comptroller, Lagos East II), said that the students were enlightened on the negative impacts of traffic congestion on human life, and the need to regularly ensure the free flow of traffic on roads.

According to Toafiq, Mr Bashir explained that traffic management and control are central to human activities. According to him, traffic affects all aspects of human endeavours and pursuits as it determines travel time and arrival.

“He emphasized why students and other pedestrians must not walk on the road while backing traffic flow, crossing in between two big vehicles, crossing at non-Zebra crossing designated areas and crossing on the highways including other road activities .

“He confirmed that the Lagos State School Traffic Safety Advocacy Programme (LASTSAP) is a carefully designed and unique traffic education programme by the government for primary school children and secondary school students aimed at developing a better understanding of road traffic safety and reducing the impact of trauma on our roads. It is also aimed at protecting the future and ensuring sustainable development by catching them young.”

He maintained that the youth sector is an essential key in the development of any nation because they have the potential and capability to make change happen for themselves, their communities, and the rest of the world.

Earlier in her address, the Head of Administration of the School, Mrs. Lateef Omobola, said: “Career Day celebrations is an annual event where students are guided and carefully tutored along with the career they have chosen to become in future.”

She further said that inculcating traffic/road signs into students at a tender age would go a long way in reducing all man-made infractions and accidents on roads.