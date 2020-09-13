The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) said it will investigate and mete out appropriate disciplinary measures to an officer caught on social media fighting a motorists.

The LASTMA on its twitter handle of the organisation said the officer would be investigated for possible disciplinary action after being seen in a viral video engaging in a fight with a passenger.

According to the agency, the incident occurred at Aromire junction off Awolowo Way, Ikeja on Friday September 11.

The LASTMA official is considered to have overreacted regardless of the circumstances and is expected at the headquarters of the agency on Monday, 14th September.