The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says it has commenced investigation into the alleged assault on one of its officers by the police at Apapa on Tuesday.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olajide Oduyoye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday while reacting to the viral video of the assaulted LASTMA officer by police.

Oduyoye, who frowned at the development, said that the Agency would ensure the culprit faced the full weight of the law.

” I am still conducting investigation and I know the Suprintendent of Police that led the team that assaulted, harassed and injured my officer.

“My investigation is to determine what led to the assault of the LASTMA officer who was on duty and in uniform.

“This is totally unacceptable. Nobody should do anything that is illegal and expect to get away with it. That is not going to happen,” the LASTMA boss said.

He urged all security officers to reflect their training in their lifestyles and actions anywhere they found themselves.

Oduyoye added that officers on duty should act with dignity and respect for other officers and the rule of law.

The LASTMA boss said: “At least, the LASTMA officer is a uniform officer and the work we are doing is a work to benefit the society and the state.

“So, what exactly could warrant one officer from a different cadre to be assaulting another one?

“It was an assault and it is important for all of us to know what was the reason for this assault.”

According to him, all uniform officers should know that any untoward thing they do and captured in public will warrant sanction according to the law.

“Any officer that breaches any of those standards will have himself to blame when the consequence comes.

“Let every uniform men be careful and respect each other, respect the uniform that they wear and the country that we represent,” he said.

Oduyoye said that the assaulted LASTMA officer had been discharged from the hospital.

He, however, added that such assault would not demoralise LASTMA officials from performing their constitutional duties. (NAN)