By Lukman Olabiyi

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, approved mass training for the state’s law enforcement personnel on the use of body-worn cameras, ahead of deployment of the digital tools for security operations across the state.

He said the three-day training, which will commences in May, would be facilitated by the state’s Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI) headed by Prince Oyekan Falade. After the training, all state-funded law enforcement officers will be commissioned to wear body cameras for their operations.

Sanwo-Olu said the move would improve transparency and accountability in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and put government in a better position to respond to security challenges in real time.

Provision of adequate security, the governor said, is a key pillar of his administration’s THEMES agenda, stressing that the initiative reflected his Government’s resolution to ensure Lagos remained secure for residents and investors.

“I am pleased to inaugurate the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers in Lagos and this is a groundbreaking move to enhance safety in the State, as well as increase transparency and accountability in the activities of our law enforcement agencies. Lagos State has strategically set the pace among other States in Nigeria to launch the use of body worn cameras by law enforcement officers.

“The security challenges in different parts of the country are worrisome, but with proactive action, the use of modern technological tools, and a mix of well-trained and intelligent officers, we will successfully combat many of these challenges. With body-worn cameras, our law enforcement officers are better equipped to protect lives and properties, thereby, making Lagos safer for us all.”