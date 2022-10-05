By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has warned officials of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC),to adhere strictly to all traffic laws and regulations or risk arrest.

The Agency alleged that the staff of the distribution company always disobey traffic rules, especially while on duty .

General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, gave the warning on Wednesday,at Oshodi ,while receiving 500 reflective jackets donated to the agency by EKEDC.

Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, who was represented at the event by LASTMA Quarter Master General (QMG), Mr. Oki Bakare, said, the warning became imperative following reports of some EKEDC drivers, who usually contraven traffic laws when on official duties.

He said: “In as much as we sincerely want to appreciate your gesture for identifying with us through the donations of these operational reflective jackets, we must equally bring to your notice, the need to caution some of your drivers to adhere to traffic regulations on our roads.

“It was observed that some of your drivers, while on official duties, indiscriminately park on our roads thereby causing major obstructions to other roads users”, Oreagba stated.

The General Manager, however, called on other private organisations across the State to emulate the kind gesture of EKEDC and support the state government in its traffic management and control efforts.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Dr. Tunde Sanda, who spoke through the Chief Customer Experience Officer, Mrs. Catherine Ezeafulukwe, said the donation of the operational reflective jackets was part of activities marking EKEDC’s Year 2022 Customer Service Week Corporate Social Responsibility.

According to Mr. Sanda: “Customer service is an integral part of our existence as a company since we work towards absolute customer satisfaction. Hence, recognising the paramount role of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) in its effective management and transformation of an organised traffic system on major roads in the State”.

The Chief Executive Officer also commended the Lagos State Government for the establishment of an institution like LASTMA for effectively managing and controlling traffic across the State.

In attendance at the meeting were all Comptrollers and Top Principal Officers of the Agency.