Lagos State University (LASU) Alumni Association has instituted annual lectures in honour of Professor Folabi Olumide and late Professor Jadesola Akande, first and second vice chancellors of the institution.

The annual lectures were instituted in appreciation of their efforts at laying a solid foundation for the institution; over two decades ago.

While Professor Folabi Olumide Lecture series will be hosted annually, the Lagos Chapter of the Alumni Association, that in honour late Professor Jadesola Akande will be organised annually; by the Abuja chapter of the association.

The maiden edition of the Professor Folabi Olumide Annual Lecture series holds on Thursday, April 11, at the Aderemi Makanjuola Lecture Theatre, Ojo campus of the university.

The lecture, to be delivered by the Provost of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Professor Foluso Ebun Afolabi Lesi, has as its topic “Rethinking Medical Education: An imperative for improving health care in Nigeria”, and is to be chaired by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

Eminent personalities, including the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, and several others from the academia, health sector, and former principal officers of the university are expected to attend the event.