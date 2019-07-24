Gabriel Dike

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has appealed to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to constitute a visitation panel to the Lagos State University (LASU).

It observed that the last time a panel was constituted for LASU was in 2009.

Addressing newsmen on the lingering LASU crisis at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), yesterday, ASUU Lagos Zone Coordinator, Prof. Olusiji Sowande, said the panel is expected to look into the affairs of the institution, stressing that the crisis between the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olarenwaju Fagbohun and ASUU staff could not be ignored.

Sowande said in the last three years, the union had engaged the LASU administration over illegalities and arbitrariness that have become a pattern in the administration of the university.

Many of the contentious issues, he said, included the alleged cover up of the mismanagement of over N1.3 billion of NEEDS Assessment funds by preceding administration and agitation for the payment of the accrued Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) in the last 10 years.

The ASUU coordinator also said the visitation panel, when constituted, would look into the professorial appointment of Prof. Fagbohun, which he alleged were backdated by the former Registrar, Akinwunmi Lewis.