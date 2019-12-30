The management of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has called for caution from its students following the murder of the institution’s final year female student.

It also urged them to remain calm to allow the law enforcement agents conclude their investigation into the matter.

The university’s spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya, said yesterday in Lagos that the LASU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, made the appeal.

Adekoya said that Fagbohun, on behalf of the university’s management, assured the university community that the university would continue to monitor the case and ensure that justice was done.

Adekoya quoted the vice chancellor as saying: “I received with great shock the news of the death of Miss Favour Dailey-Oladele, a final year student of the Department of Theatre Arts of the university.

“Based on the police preliminary investigation, the deceased was murdered on December 8 at Ikoyi Ile in Ikire, Osun State, by some individuals who had since been arrested.

“The university’s management, hereby, commiserates with the parents and other family members of the deceased, the staff and students of the department, and the entire university community.

“The police have assured us that justice will be served in this case as the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be charged to court immediately investigation is concluded.”

Adekoya said that LASU’s management reiterated its commitment to ensuring the security of lives and property on all its campuses.