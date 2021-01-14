By Gabriel Dike

Three students of the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) have tested positive to COVID-19.

In reaction the management of LASUCOM informed staff, students and the general public that three students tested positive for COVID-19 forcing the college to immediately close down all hostel facilities.

The management revealed that room mates of the three students who tested positive and their associates are being tested; the college already isolated the affected students and has commenced contact tracing of other students.

The Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Rrlations of the university, Mr. Ademola Adekoya, further explained that hostel facilities were immediately closed for decontamination upon confirmation of the status of the affected students.

“All students of the college have been advised to proceed home to self-isolate for the next 14 days from where their health status will be monitored by the college. Phone numbers/contacts of all students are already obtained to that effect. Any students showing symptoms at home are to contact the college through dedicated lines for necessary assistance/treatment.”

Adekoya disclosed that the college management has handed treatment packs to three students who tested positive, adding “the college is also providing psychological support to the three students who tested positive and their roommates.”

“Parents, guardians and the general public are assured that the safety of all staff and students is of top priority and the Lagos State University as a whole will continue to enforce compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and protocols to ensure the safety of all within her campuses, ” he stated.

Adekoya said the university management also enjoined students, staff and the general public to take personal responsibility and continue to observe COVID-19 guidelines as the virus is real and deadly.