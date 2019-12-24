The Lagos State University (LASU) has complied with the judgment of the National Industrial Court (NIC) to reinstate Dr. Olatunji T.F. Abanikaanda as a professor.

In a letter dated September 30, 2019, and signed by the Registrar and Secretary to the council, M.O. Amuni, address to Dr. Olatunji Tajudeen Abanikaanda said the Governing Council has accepted the judgment of the court and reinstated him to his previous position.

Justice B.B. Kanyip of the National Industrial Court in his judgment quashed the decision of the LASU governing council and reinstated Abanikaanda to his professorial position.

In his judgment, Justice Kanyip declared that the professorial appointment of Abanikannda, which followed due process, made by the Appointment and Promotions Committee of the (claimant) defendant and approved by the 2nd defendant on October 23, 2012, is valid and cannot be invalidated.

In August 2016, the Prof Adebayo Ninolowo-led governing council of LASU invalidated the promotion of Abanikannda, a Professor of Animal Breeding and Genetics, Department of Zoology and Environmental Biology.

The letter titled: ‘’Decision of governing council on suit no: NICA/LA/685/16: Dr. Abanikaadan vs LASU’’ said governing council at its 122nd statutory meeting on Thursday, September 12th, considered the judgment by the NIC and accepted it.

The one-page letter said the council reviewed the judgement that the professorial appointment as approved by the governing council on October 23rd, 2012 followed due process and therefore remains valid and cannot be invalidated.

Also, that the letter dated 1st, August 2016 invalidating his appointment as a professor be set aside and that Abanikannda should be reinstated to the position of a professor forthwith and be paid his entitlements from July 14th, 2016 to date.

According to the letter, the governing council after deliberations directed that the court judgment should be complied with.

“Consequently, you are hereby reinstated to your previous position as a professor in the Department of Zoology and Environmental Biology, Faculty of Science, Lagos State University with effect from 14th July 2016 with all accrue arrears. Please note that this reinstatement is continuous with your appointment to the same post with effect from 28th September 2012,’’ the letter stressed.