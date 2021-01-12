By Gabriel Dike

Prof. Oyedamola Oke, yesterday, emerged acting Vice Chancellor for Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo.

Oke, who is from the Faculty of Science, defeated his only opponent, Prof. Wahab Elias, by 61 to 51 votes. He is the current Deputy VC Academics in the school.

He emerged acting VC at an emergency senate meeting held yesterday as directed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the visitor to the school. One vote was voided in the election.

A total of 113 professors attended the emergency senate meeting to elect the acting VC after the expiration of the tenure of outgone VC, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun on Sunday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had directed the senate to elect an acting VC after he cancelled an earlier selection exercise for the appointment of a new VC for the school.

The Governing Council of the school which met immediately after the senate ratified Oke’s appointment said he should resume work on Tuesday. The Registrar had presented the election result to council members for approval.