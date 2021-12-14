By Joanna Jaiyeola

Lagos State University (LASU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Delta State University (DELSU) on ICT software development.

Vice-chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, and DELSU’s vice-chancellor, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, alongside their registrars, Mr. Emmanuel Fanu (LASU) and Mrs. Rufina Ufiofio (DELSU), signed the MoU.

The collaboration, which covers areas such as coordination, management and implementation of all stages of development of software modules that will suit peculiar operations and objectives of DELSU, recruitment of competent and professional staff to manage the software modules, training of staff in proper development of software modules, among others, is to be facilitated by the director of ICT in LASU.

Egwunyenga said it was the vision of DELSU to be the best university in West Africa and it would rely on ICT to achieve the vision.

In her remarks, Prof. Olatunji-Bello stated that LASU was a university different from other institutions as it stood out in ICT development.

“We are aspiring to be the best university in West Africa and we will rely on ICT to drive that vision, that is why we don’t joke with ICT,” she said.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello also praised the acting director, DICT, Dr. Toyin Enikuomehin, for being proactive with the development of a world-class website.

“He is not only gifted in ICT, he has a passion for it; and he keeps improving himself, which makes it a plus for us. We will give him and his team all the needed support to make sure they deliver the best in this partnership.”

The MoU was signed in the presence of other LASU management team, officials of the legal unit. The director of DELSU’s Integrated Data Centre, Prof. Festus Arunaye, was also present.

