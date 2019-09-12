Gabriel Dike

The Governing Council of Lagos State University (LASU) will meet today to decide the fate of three executives of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) LASU branch for alleged theft of ‘confidential’ documents.

The governing council will deliberate on the report of the Sunny Ajose-led panel which investigated the allegations against the ASUU LASU executives.

Already news is making rounds the campus that the panel had recommended sack of the three union officials, thus the Prof Adebayo Ninolowo-led governing council may ratify the recommendations.

Union officials facing sack are Dr. Anthony Dasu, Secretary of ASUU LASU, Associate Prof Kemi Abodunrin-Shonibare, Treasurer of the union and Dr. Adeola Oyekan, is the Assistant Secretary of ASUU LASU.

Sunny Ajose panel recommended the sack of ASUU LASU chairman, Dr. Isaac Oyewunmi and his vice, Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu. The council met and approval their sack, which generated ripples.

Daily Sun learned the three ASUU LASU executive did not appear before the Sunny Ajose-led Joint Council and Senate Disciplinary Committee based on legal advice.

A senior official of LASU confirmed to Daily Sun that the council will meet and being their last sitting will deliberate on the recommendations of the panel.

‘’I am certain that if they deliberate on the report, it may follow the same pattern of how the council handled the sack of the ASUU LASU chairman and Vice-chairman in 2017.

The chairman of the panel will be called to read their report without members having copies and decision is taken.”