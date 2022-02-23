By Gabriel Dike

The Governing Council of Lagos State University (LASU) on Wednesday approved the reinstatement of five sacked union leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Daily Sun learnt that the governing council decision followed the recommendations of the Appeal Committee headed the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adenike Boyo, for the affected five lecturers to be reinstated.

Among the union leaders reinstated include, ASUU-LASU chairman, Dr. Akinloye Isaac Oyewumi, Vice chairman, Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu, Secretary, Dr. Anthony Dansu, Assistant Secretary, Dr. Adeolu Oluwaseyi Oyekan and Treasurer, Dr. Oluwakemi Aboderin-Shonibare.

The five ASUU-LASU leaders were sacked by the Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo-led governing council under the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun on September 7th, 2017 and September 12th, 2019.

After the sack of the five ASUU-LASU officials, some senior lecturers backed by the campus security attempted to take over the union and the Secretariat but were resisted by loyal ASUU members.

The former VC group led by the Liberators formed another faction of ASUU-LASU but the national body disowned them and sanctioned those behind the formation.

On assumption of office, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, set up a committee headed by Prof. Dapo Asaju to look into labour dispute, especially the ASUU-LASU five case.

At the meeting held on Wednesday, the Sir David Sunmoni-led governing council accepted the recommendations of the Appeal Committee and approved the reinstatement of the five ASUU-LASU leaders.

The five reinstated ASUU-LASU leaders are expected to receive their letters next week.

Loyal ASUU-LASU members yesterday jubilated the reinstatement of their leaders as the news spread round the campus after the governing council meeting.