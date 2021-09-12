By Gabriel Dike

The Governing Council of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has shortlisted four professors for the vacant vice chancellor position.

Daily Sun gathered that at the close of submission of applications, six professors applied for the plum job. The Joint Council and Senate Appointment Committee shortlisted four professors.

Among the four professors shortlisted, two are from LASU, one from outside the country and the last applicant is a former Deputy Vice Chancellor. The interview is scheduled for next week.

The four Professors shortlisted by the Sir David Sunmoni-led governing council are Prof. Dideolu Awofoju of Nambia University, Prof. Senapon Bakre, former deputy vice chancellor of (LASU), Prof. Ibikunle Tijani, former deputy vice chancellor, Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State and Prof. Ibiyemi-Bello Olatunji, former LASU deputy vice chancellor.

Interestingly, Professors without PhD such as Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, Prof. Abiodun Adewuya, both from Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) and Prof. Mohammed Ibrahim, former vice chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Two applicants that were not shortlisted by the Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee are Prof. Akinyemi Kabir, former Dean, Students Affairs, who was shortlisted twice in the aborted exercise and a professor from the University of Illorin.

Recalled that the sacked governing council under Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, recommended the three professors without PhD to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to pick one as the 9th VC of LASU.

It was gathered that the interview for the vacant VC position will hold on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 and the new VC is expected to resume office in forest week of October.

Last week, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared that he has no anointed candidate for the vacant position of LASU VC .

Sanwo-Olu explained that due process would be followed in the selection of a new VC and that he won’t interfere in the process that will lead to the appointment of the substantive VC for LASU.

The governor had twice intervened in the selection exercise, cancelled the process and also sacked the governing council for not following the laid down rules and guidelines on appointment of a new VC.

