By Gabriel Dike

The Governing Council of Lagos State University (LASU), OJO, have shortlisted nine professors for the vacant vice chancellor position.

At the close of submission of application, Daily Sun gathered that 13 professors applied from within and outside LASU for the plum job.

It was further gathered that the governing council adopted an unconventional interview method as the nine professors will write a Computer test.

A breakdown revealed that seven internal professors were shortlisted for the interview scheduled to hold on March 11 at the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja.

Two shortlisted professors are from other institutions, one is a don in Namibia.

Among the seven internal candidates, two do not have Ph.D and their inclusion by the council is generating ripples on the campus.

The internal candidates include Prof. Akinyemi Kabir, Faculty of Science, Prof. Elias Wahab, current deputy vice chancellor, Prof. Sena Bakre, Faculty of Science.

Others are Prof. Ibiyemi-Bello Olatunji, LASUCOM, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, LASUCOM, Prof. Dideolu Awofoju, Namibia, Prof. Abiodun Adewuya, acting Provost of LASUCOM and Prof. Ayodeji Badejo, former Dean, Faculty of Education.

It was also learnt that at the last council meeting, a member queried the exclusion of the entire governing council from the selection process.

Responding to the query, council chairman, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo disclosed that 13 professors applied and nine were shortlisted.

Our Correspondent gathered that the shortlisted candidates have received letters of invitation for the interview scheduled for March 11and are expected to write Computer test first.

Investigations revealed that writing of test by the professors for the LASU VC position is the first in the history of the Nigerian University System (NUS).

Some stakeholders said the Computer test is an attempt by the governing council to favour one of the candidate without Ph.D.

The concerned stakeholders said the council placed advert, shortlisted applicants and fixed date for the interview without the knowledge of the entire governing council.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is also Visitor to LASU on Friday, January 8, 2021, cancelled the appointment exercise based on violation of the guidelines and irregularities