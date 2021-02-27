By Gabriel Dike

The Governing Council of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has shortlisted nine professors for the vacant vice chancellor position.

Sunday Sun gathered that at the close of submission of applications, 13 professors applied from within and outside LASU for the plum job. The governing council decided to adopt an unconventional interview, which would require the VC- candidates to write a computer-based test.

A breakdown revealed that seven internal professors were shortlisted for the interview scheduled to hold on March 11 at the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja.

Two shortlisted professors are from other institutions, while one is a don in Namibia.

Among the seven internal candidates, two do not have PhD and their inclusion by the council is generating ripples on the campus.

The internal candidates include Prof. Akinyemi Kabir (Faculty of Science), Prof. Elias Wahab, current deputy vice-chancellor and Prof. Sena Bakre, Faculty of Science. Others are Prof. Ibiyemi-Bello Olatunji, LASUCOM, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, LASUCOM, Prof. Dideolu Awofoju (Namibia), Prof. Abiodun Adewuya, acting Provost of LASUCOM, and Prof. Ayodeji Badejo, former Dean, Faculty of Education.

Sunday Sun learnt that at the last council meeting, a member queried the exclusion of the entire governing council from the selection process.

Responding to the query, Chairman, Governing Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, disclosed that 13 professors applied and nine were shortlisted.

Sunday Sun gathered that the shortlisted candidates have received letters of invitation for the interview scheduled to hold on March 11, to write a computer-based test first.

Investigations revealed that writing of the test by the professors for the LASU VC position is the first in the history of the Nigerian university system (NUS).

Some stakeholders said the computer-based test is an attempt by the governing council to favour one of the candidates without a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degree.

The concerned stakeholders said the council placed advert, shortlisted applicants and a fixed date for the interview without the knowledge of the entire governing council.

Recall that the Visitor to LASU, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, January 8, 2021, cancelled the previous appointment exercise on the grounds that it violated set guidelines and marred by irregularities.