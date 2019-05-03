Gabriel Dike

Lagos State University (LASU) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, yesterday disclosed that the institution will graduate 57 First Class students during the forthcoming convocation of the institution on Thursday, May 16.

Fagbohun, who told newsmen that the number is the highest in the history of the 36 years old institution, said last year, the university produced 26 First Class and less in 2017.

Fagbohun said: “This year’s convocation ceremony is unique. It is so because our students in their habit of healthy rivalry to be the best at whatever they do, have pushed themselves so hard that at this year’s convocation, we will be graduating 57 First Class students.

“Never in the history of the Lagos State University have we had it so good. Two graduands, Ridwan Oladotun Ola-Gbadamosi from the Faculty of Engineering and Nneka Karen Enumah of the Faculty of Sciences graduated with a CGPA of 4.88 to emerge as the best graduating students.”

Fagbohun gave further breakdown of the 57 First Class as follows, Faculty of Education 10, Faculty of Engineering two, Faculty of Management Sciences 13, Faculty of Science 19 and Faculty of Social Sciences.

A total of 14,369, including 54 diplomas, 10,252 first degrees and 4,063 postgraduate degrees would be involved.

Fagbohun also disclosed that the convocation lecture, with the topic: Africa Centre of Excellence in African Universities: “A veritable catalyst for nation building and development”, will be delivered by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo while former president of Ghana, John Mahama will be chairman.