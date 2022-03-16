The Lagos State University (LASU) has produced 112 First Class out of 7, 232 that would graduate for 2019/2020 academic session.

The feat is the highest ever since the university was established in 1983 by the Lateef Jakande administration.

The best graduating first-degree student of this set in LASU is Benjamin Damilare Olowu from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering. He graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.97, thereby setting a new record in the university.

The university also produced two best Masters Degrees students with a perfect CPGA of 5.0. from the Departments of Religions and Peace Studies and School of Transport and Logistics.

The LASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi I. Olatunji-Bello, made this known during a briefing to mark the beginning of this year’s convocation ceremonies, the institution’s 25th convocation ceremony.

In her speech, Prof. Olatunji-Bello said, “these graduands have fulfilled the requirements for the award of the degrees of this great institution, and on behalf of the entire university community, I congratulate them, their parents, and guardians and wish them the very best as they enter the next phase of their lives.”

While challenging them to continue in their journey of progress, she urged them to add value to society, adding that, “our society is in serious need of solution providers.”

The total number of graduating students of the institution in this set is 7,232 with the following breakdown: Diplomas – 451 with 45 students graduating with Distinction, 219 with Upper Credit and 183 with Lower Credit; 4,994 students are graduating with first degrees with 112 coming out with first class, 1,436 Second Class (Upper Division), 2,829 Second Class (Lower Division), 603 Third Class and 14 students graduating with Pass.

In the Higher Degrees, the institution is graduating a total of 1,792 students with 335 coming out with Postgraduate Diplomas, 849 Academic Masters, 532 Professional Masters and 76 Ph.D.

Outlining the programmes for this year’s convocation ceremonies, the vice chancellor said the eight-day event commenced with a Convocation Press Conference on March 16. Convocation Sports Competition for staff of the varsity will hold on day 2; Moslem and Christian prayers will hold on day 3 and 4 respectively; while a Coconut Breaking and Cultural Festival will feature on day 5.

Other events billed to come up during the convocation ceremonies include Convocation Lecture on day 6 with the theme, “Global Trends: Nigeria’s Rightful Place in the World.” The speaker will be the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu. Award of Diplomas, First Degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas and Master Degrees will hold on day 7 while Award of Doctorate Degree (Ph.D) and Conferment of Rank of Emeritus Professor and Honorary Doctorate Degrees will take place on day 8.

The vice chancellor stated that collection of certificates by the graduates will commence on March 23, immediately after the convocation

Speaking on the achievements of her six-month tenure as vice chancellor, Prof. Olatunji-Bello said, “we have made some modest achievements. All academic and professional programmes offered by the Lagos State University have been fully accredited by different relevant bodies and the National Universities Commission (NUC); secured approval to establish three new faculties and one school; maintained and secured collaboration with top institutions within and outside Nigeria and we are also investing massively in infrastructural facilities of the university.”