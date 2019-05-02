Gabriel Dike

The Lagos State University (LASU) has produced the highest First Class in its 36-year-old history. Our correspondent reports that the institution produced a total of 57 First Class graduates in the 2018/2019 in its different faculties.

LASU produced 26 First Class graduates in 2017.

Addressing newsmen on the forthcoming convocation on Thursday, an elated LASU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun, acknowledged that the 57 First Class is the highest in the history of the university.

His words: “This year’s convocation ceremony is a very unique and special one. It is so because our world-class students in their habit of healthy rivalry to be the best at what they do, have pushed themselves so hard that at this year’s convocation we will be graduating 57 First Class students.

“Never in the history of the Lagos State University have we had it so good. Two graduands, Ridwan Oladotun Ola-Gbadamosi from the Faculty of Engineering and Nneka Karen Enumah of the Faculty of Sciences graduated with a CGPA of 4.88 to emerge as the best graduating students.”

According to Prof Fagbohun, of the 57 First Class, Faculty of Education produced ten, Faculty of Engineering two, Faculty of Management Sciences 13 and Faculty of Science 19 among others.

According to him, LASU will graduate 14, 369 with 54 obtaining diplomas, 10, 252 first degrees and 4, 063 postgraduate degrees.

Fagbohun also disclosed that the convocation lecture would be delivered by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and the topic is “Centre of Excellence in African Universities: A Veritable Catalyst for Nation Building and Development while former President of Ghana, John Mahama will be chairman of the event on Thursday, May 16.

The VC revealed that 37 academic programmes of the university were successful accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) thus all 70 programmes offered at the first-degree level are duly accredited.

He appreciated LASU workers, stating that they contributed to the success recorded by his administration.