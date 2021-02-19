By Gabriel Dike

Two non-academic staff of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, have been sacked for misconduct the highest decision making organ of the university.

Also, two workers escaped the sack hammer but were issued warning letters while a lecturer was ordered to refund over N9million or get sacked.

Saturday Sun learnt that of the sacked staff in the Registry was involved in admission racketeering.

The other dismissed staff in the Exams and Record was involved in forgery of transcript.

A senior staff in the Registry Unit told Saturday Sun that the workers affected appeared before the staff disciplinary committee which forwarded it’s recommendations to the Governing Council for approval.

The Governing Council of LASU under the chairmanship of Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, approved the dismissal, issuance of warning to two staff and refund of over N9million by the academic staff.

The staff in Exams and Record office was alleged to have collected money from a former student to process transcript but he forged one and gave it to the graduate.

The senior registry staff told Saturday Sun that when the transcript was sent to the Postgraduate office for verification, it was discovered he had procured a fake document.

According to our source, the former student on interrogation fingered the exams and record staff as the source of the document and he was later queried and made to face the staff disciplinary committee of the university.

On the staff involved in admission racketeering, the source said he was also issued query on the allegation and dragged before the staff disciplinary committee.

It was learnt that the council gave the academic staff in the Department of Biochemistry, who jumped bond an option to refund over N9million or face dismissal from the services of the university.

The senior staff revealed that one of the non-teaching staff abandoned duty and his supervisor did not act in line with LASU regulations and was only recommended for warning letter.

While the second non-academic worker was exonerated on issue of certificate but was also issued warning letter.

LASU governing council met on Thursday, February 18th, 2021 and approved the recommendations of the staff disciplinary committee.