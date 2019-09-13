Gabriel Dike

The Lagos State University (LASU) Governing Council on Thursday night approved the sack of eight staff, including three executives of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) LASU branch.

The governing council gave the approval after accepting the recommendations of the Joint Council and Senate Disciplinary Committee, headed by Sunny Ajose.

The Prof Adebayo Ninolowo-led council, whose tenure ends in two weeks time, took the decision at its 122nd meeting amid tight security.

The ASUU LASU officers sacked include, the Secretary, Dr. Anthony Dansu of the Faculty of Education; Assistant Secretary, Dr. Adeola Oyekan of Faculty of Arts and the Treasurer, Associate Professor Kemi Abodunrin-Shonibare of the Department of African Languages.

Others staff affected by the sack were Dr. Kehinde Coker, also of Faculty of Arts; Dr. Okusegun Henry of College of Medicine, Ikeja; Mr. Idowu Ekunday, Principal Assistant Registrar and two other non-academic staff (junior).

The two sacked ASUU LASU officers were alleged to have stolen a confidential document on the vice chancellor’s professorial promotion and used it to petition the council and the third unionist, was also alleged to have illegally got a confidential document and used it to demand an upgrade.

Our correspondent gathered that the three sacked ASUU LASU members, based on legal advice and appeal before the Industrial Court, did not appear before the Sunny Ajose-led panel.

The other sacked staff were alleged to have committed sexual harassment, extortion, sales of marks and misconduct.

Recall that in 2017, the governing council sacked the ASUU LASU chairman, Dr. Isaac Oyewunmi and his duputy, Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu for alleged misconduct and the case is still in the court.

The acting Head, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations (CIPPR), Mr. Ademola Adekoya, confirmed the sack of the three ASUU officials, warning letter to one Dr. Ebu, an exco, but declined to speak on others.