Gabriel Dike

Just as the Lagos State University (LASU) made history with the production of 57 First Class, the Faculty of Science is still in a celebration mood for churning out 19 out of the total number.

During the 23rd convocation ceremony of LASU, the 19 first class graduates and the faculty of science lecturers were the star attraction. Out of the 19 first class by the faculty, it also produced one out of the two best overall graduating students, Karen Enumah with 4.88 CGPA.

At a meeting with some of the 19 first class graduates presided by the Dean, Faculty of Science, Prof. Benjamin Aribisala and attended by heads of various departments, the staff and students were elated about the achievement recorded, the first in the 35 years history of the faculty.

Prof. Aribisala described the 19 first class graduates as scholars, adding, “the purpose of this gathering is to celebrate the achievement recorded by the faculty of science. It has never happened in the history of this faculty. You have made us proud and the entire faculty is very proud of all you. To be a student of the faculty of science is not easy. Without hard work, it is impossible to attain the height.’’

The dean said that they have laid the solid foundation with the first class and charged them to keep the communication open with their lecturers for further mentoring and support when the need arises.

He tasked them on four key areas which are, that they should remember that their success was made possible by their lecturers, parents, church leaders and those who paid their fees, watch their attitude and morale, be focused in life and avoid distraction and put God first in every thing they do.

Prof. Aribisala used the opportunity to announce that two of the first class students had earlier represented LASU at an event in Indiana University, USA, noting, ‘’we have never had it so good in this faculty.”

Head of Department of Biochemistry, Dr. Anthony Ojekale, congratulated the faculty for the feat which he described as team work.

‘’I feel challenged that Biochemistry produced five first class graduates. Our students are good but the environment is not conducive. When they travel out, they do well. I am proud of the 19 first class graduates.’’

Head of Department of Computer Science, Dr. Boluwaji Akunnuwesi, commended the dean for brining together the 19 first class to the meeting to share their success story and described the feat as a big achievement.

‘’A lot of efforts were put in place that produced these 19 first class graduates. I suggest the LASU management retain them. I urge you to remain worthy ambassadors of the faculty and I task you to be like role model to other students.’’

Head of Department of Chemistry, Dr. Okadipo Lawal and the Sub-Dean, Dr. Abiola Ogungbe, attributed the academic success to the leadership quality of the dean and pledged to sustain the feat.