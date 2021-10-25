By Gabriel Dike

The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has introduc ed a new policy to refund 50 percent school fees to students that scored Cumulativ e Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.50 every academic session.

Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, discl osed this at the matriculation ceremony of 6, 648 new students for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello, said the decision to introduce the new policy is to promote healthy competition among the students , stating ”we have put in place a policy that guarantees 50 percent refund of school fees to university scholars.”

She disclosed that the policy will start with the new studen ts, noting ”it is a policy we introduced to help with their welfare and encourage healthy competition. The university will pick the bill. ”

Olatunji-Bello, who presided o ver her first matriculation ce remony read the riot act to th e new students. She advised th em to be regular in attendance of lectures and submission of given assignments.

The VC warned the students to shun deviant behaviours, avoid indecent dressing and other social vices that can expose them to danger, adding ” carefully select your friends. Bad friends destroy good habits. The university has zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice, corruption and hooliganism.

”Those found capable will be dealt with our disciplinary me chanism. Show respect to your colleagues and staff in the university to make your stay successful and productive,”

She assured the new students t hat their welfare is top prior ity on the agenda of her admin istration and will ensure that learning environment remains conducive, stressing ‘ ‘your security in and around the university is paramount.”

According to her, LASU has ove r the years remained on the path of academic excellence and distinguished herself among comity of universities in the country.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello explained that her administration is committed to the cause and are determined to make LASU as the best university in the West Africa region.

In his speech, the Dean, Stude nts Affairs, Dr. Tajudeen Olumoko, said the images and ranking of the university have been soaring owing to the resourcefulness and academic exploits of the worke rs and the students.

Olumoko said the 6, 648 offere d admission were lucky because about 45,000 applicants applied for admission and remaindered parents that the role of moulding the character of the students should not be left alone to the university.

He warned the students that LA SU has zero tolerance for any form of misconduct or involvem ent in vices and stressed that the university administra tion will not hesitate to apply sanction on students found wanting.

”I charge you to make the mos t of this rare opportunity and ensure class attendance above 70 percent while focusing on the objectives of seeking a university degree,” he noted.

