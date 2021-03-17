By Gabriel Dike

The appointment of a substantive vice chancellor for the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has taken a new dimension as four lawyers have sought a court order to stop Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu from approving a new helmsman for the institution.

The four plaintiffs are Sanni Saidi, Yakubu Eleto,, Shittu Akeem and Adeyemi Onikoro, who are Alumnus of LASU, also sought an order of the State High Court at Igboshere to disqualify the three recommended professors for not possessing PhD.

Aside Sanwo-Olu, who is the Visitor to LASU, others listed as respondents include the Attorney General of the state, National Universities Commission (NUC) , Lagos State University, Vice Chancellor of LASU, Governing Council, Prof. Bayo Ninalowo, Mr. Tokan Toriola, Mrs. Anus Esho, Prof. Tunde Owolabi, Prof. Tunde Yusuf and Mrs. A. Animashaun.

In the originating summons, the plaintiffs canvassed that the 6th – 12th defendants (governing council and members) lacks the locus to continue with the process of appointing the substantive vice chancellor for the university.

The lawyers also canvassed that candidates (professors) without PhDs can’t lead the 4th defendants (LASU). The plaintiffs prayed for the determination of seven issues raised, sought for four orders, including a perpetual injunction.

Among issues the plaintiffs asked the court to determine is whether the candidates without PhD shortlisted for the plum office can lead the university despite the National Universities Commission directives and whether professional fellowship is equivalent to academic PhD.

Some of the declaration the lawyers sought include whether the setting up and inauguration of the defendants by the chairman, Governing Council is contrary to the LASU Laws and therefore unlawful, null and void.