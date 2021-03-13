By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The Governing Council of the Lagos State University (LASU) has recommended three professors to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as nominees for 9th Vice-Chancellor of the state university.

The Governing Council has forwarded the names of the three professors to Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is the Visitor to LASU, Daily Sun has learned.

The three professors in order of merit are Prof Olumuyiwa Odusanya of the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Prof Mohammed Ibrahim, former VC of Alhikmah University, Ilorin, and Prof Abiodun Adewuya, acting Provost of LASUCOM.

The Prof Adebayo Ninalowo-led Governing Council on Thursday, March 11, interviewed nine professors for the vacant Vice-Chancellor position.

One of the recommended professors is reportedly not a Lagos naive, leaving many LASU workers to question why the Council recommended him knowing the tradition of the state government appointing only professors from the state.

Three recommended professors to Governor Sanwo-Olu are holders of Fellowships, investigations reveal.

The recommendations of the Governing Council are generating mixed reactions among LASU workers over the outcome of the interview.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in January, following petitions from stakeholders, cancelled the concluded appointment process and directed the Council to start afresh.

In the same month, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Abubakar Rasheed, had said a Fellowship is not equivalent or equal to a PhD. The NUC official’s statement put paid to the position of LASU management that Fellowships are superior to PhDs.

The LASU Governing Council recently sacked 20 academic staff for not possessing PhDs, in spite of the staff having worked at the university from 15 to 30 years.