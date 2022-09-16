Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, on Friday inaugurated three blocks of 60 units of toilets, for use by students.

The inauguration is part of activities marking the first year anniversary of her administration.

She also inaugurated a reconstructed main gate of the institution.

Olatunji-Bello, at the inauguration in Lagos, said that the facilities were in fulfilment of promises she made after assumption of office as the vice-chancellor.

“Upon my assumption of duty, I promised to construct toilet facilities across the university campuses to make life more comfortable for the learners.

“This reconstruction and inauguration was supported by the university management.

“We dedicate these facilities to the glory of God and use of mankind,” she said.

Olatunji-Bello said that the first anniversary of her administration would be held on Sept. 20 with a public lecture, award of scholarships and commissioning of other projects.

She is a professor physiology and the ninth VC of the university.(NAN)