By Chinelo Obogo

Senator Tokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East at the National Assembly, has denied involvement in cancellation of the selection process for the vice chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU).

The lawmaker, in a statement, also denied allegations that he advised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to screen out anyone from Ikorodu division contesting the vice chancellorship on the grounds that the people of Ikorodu were only interested in the governorship seat.

“My attention has been drawn to a viral video on the decision of Governor Sanwo-Olu to cancel the process that LASU Governing Council initiated in synergy with the Senate to select the next vice chancellor of the university.

“In a 10-minute video on Instagram by one Abisoye Oshodi, he wrongfully alleged that I prevailed on the governor to cancel the first selection process of the next LASU vice chancellor. He also alleged that I told the governor to screen out indigenes of Ikorodu division contesting the vice chancellorship of the university. He claimed that I gave this advice on the grounds that Ikorodu division was only interested in the governorship seat and not the vice chancellorship.

“All these claims are nothing but mere figments of Oshodi’s imagination. They do not, in any way, represent the truth. I neither prevailed on the governor to cancel the process first initiated by the Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee to select LASU’s next vice chancellor nor ever influenced him to zone the position out of Ikorodu division for any reason. As a matter of fact, I did not play any role in the whole process.

“I strongly believe the appointment of LASU vice chancellor, like other tertiary institutions, nationwide, should be based on competence and due process. This is the position I have always held, especially in this era when we consciously look forward to our universities to lead the path to sustainable development in all facets of life,” Abiru said.