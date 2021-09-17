By Chinelo Obogo

Omo Pataki, a group of Lagos indigenes, has accused Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of marginalisation over the appointment of Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, wife of the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, as the new Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU).

She is the ninth and the second female to occupy the post in the institution.

A professor of Physiology, she had served as Acting Vice-Chancellor before her appointment

But Omo Eko Pataki accused the governor of ignoring Lagos indigenes, who according to them, should be beneficiaries of such appointments but expressed sadness that the “Lagos State government’s one size fits all policy of marginalisation of indigenes is pushing the natives further into an enclave of sheer servitude.”

A statement by Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), a trustee of Omo Eko Pataki, said the group would never be threatened into silence, noting that they would continue to defend and protect the dignity of their people.

“Omo Eko Pataki will never be threatened into silence. We will continue to defend and protect the collective heritage and the dignity of our people against the ravages of the scourge of aliens. It is so obvious now that this government is indifferent and contemptuous of the popular feelings of the indigenous community. With the skewed decision to appoint Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello, a native of Ondo state as the new Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, LASU, Lagosians have been inflicted with an unpopular candidate far and above well qualified natives.”

