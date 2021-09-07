By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared that he has no anointed candidate for the vacant post of Vice-Chancellor (VC) at the Lagos State University (LASU) .

The governor said due process must be followed in selection and he won’t interfere in the process that will lead to the appointment of the substantive V C of the state owned institution .

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the statement while receiving members of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities led by Professor Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo during a courtesy visit at Lagos House, Ikeja.

He stated that he did not has any personal interest in who becomes LASU’s VC adding that due process must be followed in that regards.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also said his administration was poised to support the committee on its forth coming sixty year anniversary celebration, and the association to get back the tittle document of its property which lost.

Sanwo-Olu also pledged his administration’s commitment on adequate and continue funding of tertiary institutions in the state.

He revealed that plans were in top gear to establish two additional universities of Technology and Education in the state which would enable the leaders of tomorrow compete favourably globally.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the Committee, thanked the Governor for the great job especially during the violatile and uncertain time as well as the handling of COVID 19 pandemic, education, traffic Management, infrastructural development, on the proposed fourth Mainland Bridge among others.