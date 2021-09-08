By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared that he has no anointed candidate for the vacant post of Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Lagos State University (LASU) .

The governor stated this while receiving members of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities led by Prof. Samuel Edoumiekumo who visited him at Lagos House, Ikeja.

The governor said due process must be followed in the selection of the VC and that he won’t interfere in the process that will lead to the appointment of the substantive V C of the state owned institution.

He assured he had no personal interest in who becomes LASU’s VC even as he pledged to continue in funding tertiary institutions in the state. He said his administration would support the committee on its forth coming 60-year anniversary celebration, and to get back the tittle document of its property which it lost.

He said plans were in top gear to establish two additional universities of technology and education.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.