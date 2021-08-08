By Gabriel Dike

One of the elected Lagos State University (LASU) Senate representatives on the Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee for the appointment of the 9th vice chancellor, Prof. Fidelis Njonkama, has resigned.

He resigned after he failed to convince the Governing Council to include postgraduate Medical Fellowship as one of the criteria for the appointment of a substantive VC for LASU.

Prof. Njonkama, a former acting VC from the LASU College of Medicine, was elected last month by the Senate alongside two other professors to represent it in the appointment of new a VC.

An emergency LASU Senate meeting to discuss Njonkama’s resignation and also shop for his replacement was held on Friday.

A senior management staff of LASU told Sunday Sun that at a meeting of the appointment committee, Njonkama tried to convince members to include postgraduate Medical Fellowship as one of the criteria.

The Governing Council led by Sir David Sunmoni had last week published the vacant VC position and listed PhD and Doctor of Medicine (MD) as key requirements for professors applying for the plum job.

It was learnt that at a meeting to consider the advert, Njonkama asked for the inclusion of postgraduate Medical Fellowship alongside PhD and MD.

“His suggestion for the inclusion of postgraduate Medical Fellowship led to a heated debate between those in favour of the suggestion and against it.

