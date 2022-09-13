By Gabriel Dike

Vice chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has advised the 6,377 newly admitted students to focus on attaining academic excellence during the duration of their courses.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello gave the charge at the matriculation for the 2021/2022 academic session.

She urged the students to attend lectures regularly, carry out all their assignments, shun deviant behaviours, avoid indecent dressing and other vices that could expose them to danger.

Olatunji-Bello also advised them to carefully select their friends, noting, “bad friends destroy good habits. Please, be security-conscious at all times.”

The VC said: “I enjoin you to strive for academic excellence in all that you do. I pray that the good Lord will use this great university to foster your growth and development, in the overall interest of our dear country. It is also my prayer that, at the end of your various programmes, we shall come together to celebrate your graduation.

“Our vision is to become the best university in West Africa. I enjoin you to align yourselves with this vision by diligently fulfilling your academic obligations.”

She described convocation as an important event that marks the official enrolment of 6,377 new students into LASU’s academic programmes, having been found worthy and qualified to become bonafide students of the institution.

The LASU VC assured the students that their welfare was top on her priority and would ensure their learning environment remains conducive and competitive.

She stated: “Your security in and around the university campuses is of paramount importance to the university management.

Therefore, we have put in place adequate security measures and also a well-equipped university e-library for your use. We will ensure steady power supply to enable those who wish to study at night to do so comfortably.’’

Prof. Olatunji-Bello said in order to promote healthy competition; the university has in place a policy that guarantees 50 percent refund of school fees to university scholars, which applies to category of students who consistently maintain a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.50 every academic session.

According to her, LASU has zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractices, corruption, hooliganism and sexual gender based violence.

The VC urged the student to report any form of sexual harassment to the University Centre for Response and Prevention of Sexual and Gender Based Violence, those found culpable for any of these vices would be dealt with in line with its disciplinary measures.

She advised the students to show respect to their course mates and staff in the university to ensure a successful and productive stay on campus.