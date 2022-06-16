Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, says the institution will continue to support and facilitate the training and learning of entrepreneurship among its students.

Olatunji-Bello stated this at the institution’s Entrepreneurship Exhibition Fair 2022 (ENT 302 Practical Exhibition) at the main campus, Ojo, Lagos on Wednesday.

She said that the management had commenced the construction of two units of four workshops each, including office spaces and convenience for entrepreneurship training. “Our aim is to facilitate the continuous training and learning of entrepreneurship in the university and deepening the students’ interest in the subject. “I pledged that this administration will continue to support the Directorate of Skills Development and Innovation.

“In order to support entrepreneurship training among the students, the university senate approved the endowment of Dr Goodie Ibru prize for the best final year student in practical entrepreneurship at the sum of N200,000 starting from the 2021/2022 academic session,” Olatunji-Bello said.

Dr Habib Sanni, Acting Director, Directorate of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship, LASU, said that the fair was the fifth series and serves as an avenue to showcase products of the practical skills that the students had put together all through the outgoing session.

Mr Tokunbo Wahab, Special Adviser on Education to Lagos State Governor, charged the students to keep the flag of entrepreneurship flying so they could be self-reliant and job creators after their graduation.

Twenty-one students displayed their entrepreneurship skills such as soaps, hair cream, hand wash, bread, bottled water, liquid and organic soap, skin and hair product, leather works, cakes, solar energy, printing works, digital marketing and web design, amongst others. (NAN)