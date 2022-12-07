By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

Lagos State Governor and the Visitor to the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Ijanikin, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved N68, 000 as school fees for the pioneer students of the institution.

LASUED, which was formerly Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), was converted to a university in 2022 by Sanwo-Olu’s administration to provide more admission spaces for Lagosian and Nigerian youths.

The management of LASUED had proposed N195, 000 as tuition fees for the new students but Governor Sanwo-Olu graciously reduced the proposed school fees to N68, 000.

It reads: “Given the urgent need to make all universities in Nigeria relevant to addressing the education inequality among citizens, and enabling the country to fix the gaps that exist in its human resource development, especially in this cost of living crisis era, nothing is more apt than compelling parents to pay more for the education of their children/wards.

“However, following the huge investment of the Lagos State Government in the state’s tertiary education, in particular, the management of LASUED had proposed N195, 000 only as the school fees to be paid by the pioneer students.

“Amazingly, Mr Governor, moved by his usual passion for the masses, slashed the proposed school fees to 68,000. The apparently tokenistic figure is exclusive of the acceptance fee. The university is eternally grateful to Mr Governor and his cabinet members for this kindness.”

Meanwhile, about 7,000 prospective candidates applied for admission into the 66 courses approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Only 3,300 lucky candidates would be offered admission based on the carrying capacity of LASUED as approved by the NUC.