The academic staff of Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, formerly Lagos State Polytechnic, have commenced the process of joining the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The academic staff of LASUSTECH were formerly members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) but with the conversion of the institution to a university they now seek to join ASUU.

On Thursday, May 5, 2020, the move was further given a boost as the academic staff of LASUSTECH elected interim executive members to actualize the joining of ASUU.

Before the election, the academic staff set up a five-man electoral committee, headed by Dr. Oludare Adenubi, to midwife the interim executives.

At the congress, chaired by Ms Abiola Akinkugbe, the elected officials were sworn in and charged to actualize the task of joining ASUU.

According to her, “ASUU is yet to recognize us. It is at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting that new branches are admitted.”

She said one of the conditions was the payment of check-off dues to the national body and, if LASUSTECH academic staff missed the opportunity, they would wait for a longer period.

Akinkugbe charged the interim executives to ensure they get the branch recognized and registered by ASUU national.

The chairman, electoral committee, Dr. Adenubi, said the task before the interim executives is to ensure LASUSTECH academic staffs join ASUU but reminded members that the task might take six months or a year to accomplish.

Adenubi explained that the only agenda of the congress is to sworn – in the new executives, who emerged unopposed and that four positions remained vacant.

The interim officers are chairman, Mr. Olutayo Olusola Okulaja, Secretary, Engr. Safran Olugbenga Salami, Assistant Secretary, Dr. Yisa Oluwatoyin Anthonio, Treasurer, Engr. Bisola Dare and Investment Officer Mr. Ademola James Adedini.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman, Mr. Okulaja, accepted the offer to serve, adding, “I have served in this position before and I am up to the task. We are pressing the right button to join ASUU.”

Okulaja acknowledged that congress is supreme. He said the first task is to join ASUU and next is to examine the state of the union and staff welfare.

He assured the congress of speedy integration into ASUU and sought their cooperation to achieve the task ahead.

Secretary of the interim executives, Salami, described the swearing – in ceremony as a new dawn in LASUSTECH and assured members that due process would be followed to ensure their integration into ASUU.

Salami reminded members that ASUU is congress driven and thus it requires their commitment to achieve success rather than leave the imitative to the executives.

The congress approved the composition of the interim executives and pledged to support the elected officers. Members tasked the interim executives to ensure the national body recognizes the union.