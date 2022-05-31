By Gabriel Dike

Acting Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Dr. Nurudeen Olaleye, has unfolded his scorecard in the last 18 months and promised to pilot the affairs of the new university to greater height.

Olaleye, who was flanked by the Deputy VC (academics), Dr. Olumide Metilelu and Deputy VC (Admin), Dr. Kola Godonu, stressed that peace has returned to the 45 years old institution.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said when he assumed office in 2020; his administration came up with 9-point agenda for the polytechnic and continues under the new status.

“It is no news that the 45 years old polytechnic has been transmuted to LASUSTECH. On February 2, 2022 Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed the bill to convert LASPOTECH to university.

“University is run on two legs, senate and governing council. So it is appropriate for the congregation to elect its representatives to the council. It is the 10th congregation but the first for LASUSTECH.”

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Olaleye said his 9-point agenda was still being implemented when the polytechnic was converted to university, adding “the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) ranked LASPOTECH 17th among polytechnics in the country. Last year we moved to second best polytechnic with students’ population of about 50,000.”

The acting VC revealed that one of the major achievements recorded under his administration is the restoration of peace on campus, stating, “in the last 18 months, we had a good working relationship with staff and students. We set up a reconciliation committee which resolved about 40 cases.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He further revealed that under the period, about 414 staff were promoted while the governor approved and paid the 14 months minimum wage arrears.

Olaleye said the management held one-day retreat and it included leaders of the three staff unions to chart the way forward for the institution.

Said he: “During this period, four sacked staff were reinstated with conditions while 435 others were sponsored for training.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I am sure, we will rank better than universities that have been in existence before us. With over 400 institutions, LASUSTECH will fare better in the next ranking.

“There is preference for university education. In the country, there is no polytechnic that has transmuted to university. It is a new brand and we have legacies. We will introduce new courses that are not found in other universities.”

The acting VC stated that in 2018 NBTE visited LASPOTECH for reaccreditation of 67 programmes and that only five were granted interim accreditation, stressing, the other programmes were accredited.”

Olaleye said the institution would not admit ND1 and HND1 students because of the change in status. He explained that over 9,000 picked LASUSTECH in the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

“It is after accreditation of our courses that NUC will tell us our carrying capacity. We introduced new part-time programmes with about 7,000 students. This has improved our internally generated revenue for the institution.”

He reiterated that students and staff welfare remained top priority of his administration while infrastructural development has improved with new ones under construction.

On research and innovation, the acting VC said LASUSTECH research agenda is in line with the state government policy. He further revealed that the institution has entered into partnership with some corporate bodies.

He explained that LASUSTECH would soon be off from the power Holding company of Nigeria for electricity supply, noting, “we will soon be generating our own electricity.”

Olaleye affirmed that in the last 18 months his administration has been able to deliver some of the things he promised.

The acting VC commended Sanwo-Olu and the Special Adviser on Education to the Governor, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab for spear heading the conversion of LASPOTECH to LASUSTECH and their support to nurture the new institution.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .