The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has successfully performed its first Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation (LASER) Lithotripsy surgery for kidney stones.

Professor of Urology in the hospital, Stephen Ikuerowo, explained that the LASER treatment was deployed through the urinary tract of the patient where the stone was broken and flushed out.

He said the surgery was performed on Thursday, October 28, by a team of local health professionals.

He said LASUTH was the first public hospital to deploy LASER treatment for kidney stones in Lagos and arguably in Nigeria.

He said the LASER treatment would save patients the pain of opening up their upper urinary tract during surgery and could be accessible by residents of Lagos states and its environs.

On the cost implication of the treatment, Prof. Ikuerowo said the treatment in hospitals outside Nigeria takes a huge chunk from patients’ finances. Consultant urologist at the unit, Dr. Oluwaseun Akinola said the development meant a lot for the healthcare system in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.

“Before now, the care for kidney stones had not been readily accessible, but the present management of LASUTH, under the leadership of the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, has now made it possible as the first surgery was carried out today by a complete team of local health professionals.”

