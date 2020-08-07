The Department of Medicine, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, has donated scrubs to doctors of all cadres to ensure compliance with the guidelines of Infection Prevention Control on safe healthcare practices.

Dr Adebowale Adekoya, Head of the Medicine Department, said on Friday in Lagos that the donation was to support the hospital’s efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adekoya, in a statement by Mrs Oluwaseyi Adewale, Head, Public Affairs Department, LASUTH, said there was need to ensure that hospital protocols were strictly observed.

“Plans for the provision of these scrubs had been in the pipeline, even before the pandemic, and we are glad that it has become a reality.

“I recognise the efforts of the immediate past Head of Department, Dr Jumoke Oshinaike, who set the ball rolling, before I took over the helms of affairs,” he said.

Adekoya said that the department had enjoyed the goodwill of the management.

He said that members of staff would enhance their capacity to render necessary support to the hospital’s management.

Also, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, the LASUTH Chief Medical Director, commended the department for its efforts to improve service delivery and the fight against COVID-19 in the hospital.

“I am glad the department is still forging ahead in the strides of the founding professors, who were meticulous and methodological in their approach to manning the department,” Fabamwo said.

He expressed optimism that other departments would emulate the gesture of the medical department. (NAN)