Chisom Ebih

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has received an award for World Quality Commitment from the Business Initiative Directions (BID) International.

The award was conferred by BID Madrid, Spain, in recognition of LASUTH’s commitment to quality, leadership, technology and innovation in its continuous search for excellence.

The award was presented to the Chief Medical Director, LASUTH, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, at the World Quality Commitment Convention.

Since the inception of the hospital as a cottage hospital in 1955, till it assumed the full status of a general hospital and the eventual upgrade in 2001 to a teaching hospital, it has been a “work-in-progress” institution and its policies are geared toward ensuring quality in patient care.

This, without any doubt led to radical changes that took place in the hospital in the last decade. The quality assurance service was engaged in LASUTH in 2010 and the service has changed the modus operandi in all the wings of the hospital.

The hospital has come to realize that best practice can only be achieved through adherence to daily practice of quality.

LASUTH quality policy is to encourage excellent process and operational effectiveness in every department and unit through the implementation of standard operating procedures and key performance indicators in alignment with its vision of becoming a quaternary healthcare institution.