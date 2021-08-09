Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has received an intensive care ambulance from the office of senior special assistant (SSA) to the president on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The gesture was facilitated by Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, former deputy governor, Lagos State.

The donation was made in line with SDGs to support the efforts of the state government and other relevant stakeholders to provide intensive care facilities for urgent treatment of critically ill patients.

While receiving the donation, Chief Medical Director (CMD), Adetokunbo Fabamwo, described Orelope-Adefulire as a true benefactor of LASUTH, who consistently extends the hand of fellowship to the hospital.

He recounted how through the SSA, LASUTH had been enjoying solar power, solar streetlights, an ambulance as well as in the hospital, adding that a 120-bedded ward for the hospital was in the offing.

The CMD thanked Orelope-Adefulire for the ambulance, which came as a huge surprise and for all the previous donations the hospital had received from her office.

