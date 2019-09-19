Doris Obinna

Lagos State University Teaching Hospital receives Orthopantomogram (OPG) Dental X-RAY Machine from Rotary International District 9110 and Alliance for Smile Inc. USA as one of the need assessment detected from prior visitations and teaching missions. The OPG Dental X-Ray is a specialised health imaging service machine used to produce images during an OPG examination.

According to Dr. Dehinde Shoga, he said, it was suggested that there should be a treatment centre that will take care of every aspect of cleft/lip and palate surgery.

He explained further that Nigeria’s case was put forward during the last visit in March 2019, where it was agreed that there is need for other equipment, which required more funds. According to him, it was then agreed that the machine can be used for other patients for a fee but the cleft/lip and palate patients would benefit without charges.

In response to the gesture from Rotary District 9110 in partnership with Alliance for Smile Inc. USA, the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo says the hospital management is delighted and happy that this kind of collaboration is happening, as the government cannot do everything.

While thanking Shoga and his team for the initiation, he expressed his profound gratitude towards the governor of Rotary Club, District 9110; Dr. Jide Akeredolu for the handing over of the equipment officially and mentioned that the machine was right on time, as the department is expecting accreditation visit soon.

On his part, the head of Dental Department, Dr. Victor Osho, explained that the machine is 3D enabled (Software, Monitor and CPU) and it is to facilitate the management and treatment of patient with cleft/lip and palate deformity.

She also reiterated that the machine can also be beneficial to other patients with dental problems like malocclusion and maxillofacial surgery; and can be used for hand and wrist.