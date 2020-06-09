LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has commiserated with the family of the former Commissioner of Police in Lagos and Kano States, Abubakar Tsav (rtd) over his death.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari described late Tsav as a diligent and committed Police officer who upheld the sanctity of the profession by ensuring adequate protection of lives and property of residents during his tenure as Police Commissioner.

The Emir in a condolence message issued by his Media Aide, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona on Tuesday.

He noted that late Tsav’s tenure as police boss in Lagos and Kano states respectively witnessed significant peaceful co-existencee among the inhabitants of the cosmopolitan cities.

Sulu-Gambari said: “As a diligent, God fearing and patriotic Police Officer with biological tide with the ancient city of Ilorin, late Abubakar Tsav contributed his quotas to the maintenance of law and order through his display of professionalism, humility and trust.

“The Nigeria Police Force and Nigerians at large will not forget late Tsav’s contributions to national peace and security in a hurry. I hereby commiserate with the immediate family of the deceased, friends and associates as well as government and people of Benue state over the great loss.”

The Emir therefore prayed God to accept his good deeds, forgive his shortcomings, admit him into Aljanatul firdaos and give his beloved families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.