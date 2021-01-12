From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Mama Amina Kwagh-Hemba Tsav, the wife of late former Lagos State Police Commissioner, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, has died.

She was said to have died at a hospital in Keffi after a brief illness on Monday.

A media aide to the late retired police commissioner, Torkula Uke, who confirmed the death, said a burial date would be announced later.

Mama Tsav died barely six months after the death of her husband who died on June 8, 2020, after a protracted illness in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.