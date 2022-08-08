By Rita Okoye

The remains of late veteran Nollywood actress Ada Ameh who died two years after losing her only child, Aladi Godsgift is set to be laid to final rest.

According to her Obituary poster, on August 19, there will be a novelty match in her honour at Nathaniel Idowu Pitch, Oregie, Lagos, as well as a candlelight procession at Teslim Balogun Stadium on same day.

While on Thursday August 25, there will be yet another candlelight service at Saint Mary’s Primary School, Ogobia, Benue State.

This would be followed by funeral service and internment at her father’s compound in Otukpo Local Government of Benue State.

Her Obituary poster has left her family, fans and colleagues in tears.

The Sun News had earlier reported that Ada Ameh died on Sunday, July 17.

Ameh was said to have been a guest of an oil company toyshop and his family when she suddenly collapsed.

She was rushed to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s hospital but passed on before they arrived the facility.

Ameh, who played the role of Anita in the movie ‘Domitilla’ in 1996, is famous for her comic characters, especially in the series The Johnsons.

Born on May 15, 1974, in Ajegunle, Lagos, the popular actress had a daughter at 14, who sadly died in 2020 after a failed surgery.