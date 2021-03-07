From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Voter apathy and late arrival of electoral materials yesterday characterised the conduct of council elections across the 25 local government areas of Delta State.

Although the exercise was generally peaceful in polling units visited by Sunday Sun, the main opposition political party, All Progressives Congress (APC) pulled out midway into the polls.

In Asaba, Oshimili South LGA, materials and officials of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) did not arrive at voting centres until late.

At the Uzoigwe Primary School, a handful of voters were sighted, with an overwhelming presence of security agents, waiting for the election to commence.

The situation was tense in Illah, Oshimili North LGA, where materials and DSIEC officials were yet to arrive at about 10.30 am when the voting centres were visited.

But at Akumazi Ward 09 in Ika North-East LGA, voting had been concluded as early as 1 pm, as voters said materials arrived early and that the election was peaceful.