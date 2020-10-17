Paul Orude, Bauchi

Some electoral officers and voters in Alkaleri local government area.of Bauchi State have lamented the late arrival of materials to the local government for the council elecrion.

Journalists on election duty who visited the local government election materials distribution center found that electoral officers were still collecting the ballot papers and boxes as at 10am.

In an interview, a presiding officer of alkaleri central primary school polling unit, Ukasha Abubakar said the delay in the commencement of the election was because the local government is big and might take long time before the electoral materials reach some units.

He promised that the election would start at the polling station he is presiding as soon as voters are accredited.