Tony Osauzo, Benin

The late Rector‎ of Auchi Polytechnic, Dr Momodu Sanusi Jimah, was laid to rest Saturday in accordance with Islamic rites in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

He died at the age of 60 on Friday after a brief illness at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Irrua, where he was taken to for medical attention.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Auchi Polytechnic, Mr Mustapha Oshiobuge, yesterday, said Dr Jimah joined the Polytechnic in 1991 as an Instructor and later converted to the Lecturership cadre and rose to the position of Chief Lecturer.

He was said to have held several sensitive positions at the institution, culminating in his appointment as Acting Rector by the Federal Government in 2017 and was later confirmed substantive Rector in February 2018.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Governor Mr Godwin Obaseki has mourned the death of the late Rector.

The Governor, in a statement, said Dr Jimah was an astute administrator who contributed to the growth of Auchi Polytechnic, ensuring stability and development of the institution.

‘It was with a heavy heart that I received news of the passing of the Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Dr Momodu Sanusi Jimah. I condole with the management, staff and students of the institution over the death of Dr Jimah.

‘As an administrator, late Dr Jimah brought his expertise to bear in the transformation of the institution, providing leadership to steer the institution aright upon his appointment as Rector,’ the statement said.

The Governor commiserated with the family of the deceased, praying that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.